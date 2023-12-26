A CAR overturned in what was described as a ”nasty crash” in Gwent today, Boxing Day.
Police closed the area round Goldcroft Common and Mill Lane, Carleon, at just before 11am. The road affected wasn’t reopened until after 1pm
Photos show a black car had flipped and ended up on its roof in the middle of a densely populated residential street.
There were a host of cars parked on the road, with one, a burgundy Seat Ibiza, an innocent vehicle to bear much of the brunt of the impact – the boot of the car was crushed in due to the incident.
A witness at the scene described the crash as “nasty” saying that someone had driven the wrong way up the one-way system – information that hasn’t been officially verified by police yet.
