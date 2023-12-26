Police closed the area round Goldcroft Common and Mill Lane, Carleon, at just before 11am. The road affected wasn’t reopened until after 1pm

Photos show a black car had flipped and ended up on its roof in the middle of a densely populated residential street.

The incident happened this morning (Image: Gary J Hidalgo)

There were a host of cars parked on the road, with one, a burgundy Seat Ibiza, an innocent vehicle to bear much of the brunt of the impact – the boot of the car was crushed in due to the incident.

A witness at the scene described the crash as “nasty” saying that someone had driven the wrong way up the one-way system – information that hasn’t been officially verified by police yet.