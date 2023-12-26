Back in the days before internet shopping high streets were usually crammed with people looking to get the best bargains, with queues often stretching out of shops.

Not so much in 2023. We popped into Newport this afternoon to see how busy things were, and found the streets largely empty.

Stores such as Sports Direct, TheWorks.co.uk, Card Factory, Boots Pharmacy, Primark, the Islamic Relief Charity shop, Deichmann and many more had sales tags in their shop windows to entice customers to pay them a visit.

But the city centre was not particularly busy today, although there were some savvy shoppers looking for bargains at the end of the year sale.

Newport bus station was also eerily quiet, as limited services were running.

