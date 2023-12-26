Live

Live: Section of A48 South Wales closed due to crash

Emergency
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • A section of A48 currently closed (Update 6.25pm)
  • Incident between LG roundabout (by Blacksmiths Way) and Marshfield Road junction (Update 6.25pm)
  • Diversions are in place (Update 6.25pm)

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos