An investigation was launched after a 23-year-old man was found with injuries at an address in Chapel Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, December 24.

Dylan Thomas, 23, from Llandaff, has been charged with murder and is remanded in custody.

His court date is to be confirmed.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said formal identification of the alleged victim has yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “Police cordons remain in place in Llandaff, including at the High Street car park, while enquiries continue.

“Cordons will be lifted at the earliest opportunity.

“In the meantime anyone who needs access to their vehicles in the car park should approach officers on scene guard to be granted access.

“The support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2300436163.