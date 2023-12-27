Especially during these challenging times, when people go above and beyond to make our city magical.

This Christmas season I have been lucky enough to attend and enjoy several Christmas concerts.

These included the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Concert at John Frost School.

Both the Newport Male Choir and John Frost School’s Choir delivered exceptional performances, all in aid of the Mayor’s chosen charities, Motor Neurone Disease Association, a charity which offers support to patients and families in many forms, and Growing Space, a mental health charity specialising in supporting individuals with mental ill-health and learning disabilities.

The children of Mount Pleasant Primary were also in the Christmas spirit for their performances.

I was blown away at the Gwent Music Community Wind Band and Adams Chorale ‘Christmas Fantasia’, at St John the Baptist Church. It is such a pleasure to be invited to enjoy these concerts, they were all truly magnificent. The pupils of Newport always perform brilliantly and as always, I look forward to next years.

The support and care we have shown for each other during this challenging winter has been inspiring.

The hard work of many dedicated volunteers means children across the city will be celebrating Christmas day with presents to unwrap.

Groups and individuals from all parts of Newport have been collecting and wrapping gifts for children of all ages.

These amazing people couldn’t have done this without the generosity of those who donated gifts. A huge thanks goes out to everyone who has helped make this all possible.

Never be afraid to seek help if you need it.

These winter months can be quite a difficult time for a lot of us. If you or someone you know are struggling with their mental health, please seek help.

There is support out there, if you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please dial 111, press 2. You can also find help through Mind, SHOUT, Samaritans, Young Minds, CALM and Papyrus. Christmas can be tough, it is so important that you know you have somewhere to turn.

If you have any concerns or issues related to the Senedd, please do not hesitate to get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales / 01633 376627.