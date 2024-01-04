Lorraine Steele was one of the first residents to move into Foxhunters Care Community in Iberis Road, Llanfoist, when it opened in 2018 and joined other residents in raising a glass when it marked its fifth birthday recently.

She said: “I enjoy living at Foxhunters, and it was lovely being part of the anniversary celebrations.”

The 106-year-old (who celebrated her own milestone birthday on December 16), was joined by Verity Jones, the niece of the home’s very first resident Dr Rhian Greenwood-Wilson, who died in 2020.

Verity thanked the staff for their hard work over the past five years and in particular the kindness they showed to her aunt and other residents at Foxhunters.

Residents and staff, including Helen Davies-Parsons, chief executive of Foxhunters’ owners, Dormy Care Communities, enjoyed a day of celebrations, including a performance from a local artist and a luxury party tea.

Leah Mort, home director at Foxhunters, said: “We had a lovely day, and it was fantastic to see so many of our ladies and gentlemen, and their families, joining us to celebrate this special occasion.

“Foxhunters is all about people like Lorraine and all the other ladies and gentlemen who have chosen to make their home here since 2018.

“We are blessed to have fantastic facilities, but this would be nothing without the high quality of care we provide, and that’s down to our amazing staff who are dedicated to ensuring everything our residents want or need is catered for.”

Foxhunters was officially opened in 2028 by well-known Welsh broadcaster Sir Martyn Lewis, who declared it as “world beating”, adding that it set the standard for new care homes in the UK.

The home has 70 en-suite rooms, providing a mix of residential, nursing and dementia care. There is also a cinema, bar, coffee shop, gym, hairdressing salon and fine dining restaurant.

Foxhunters employs more than 100 people.