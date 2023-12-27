- Storm Gerrit has hit South Wales, causing travel disruption.
- A48 Severn Bridge still closed due to high winds.
- Traffic is being redirected via the Prince of Wales Bridge.
- Multiple crashes reported on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, leading to heavy congestion
