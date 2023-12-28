KATHRYN SIAN ELLS, 33, of Peru Close, Newport must pay £483 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ABBEY GRIFFITHS, 27, of Afon Llwyd Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Cwmbran on June 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOANNA HOSKINS, 46, of Margaret Avenue, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on June 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHIMLA KHATUN, 46, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORWENNA ALEXIS BOWLER, 41, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

Their driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG ARTHUR AVERY, 39, of Heol Trothy, Caldicot must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Chepstow on June 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GERWYN DAVIES, 46, of Maerdy View, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IOAN IRIMINCIUC, 26, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATARZYNA OMEN, 35, of Magor Street, Newport must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.