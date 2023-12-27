Gwent Police were called to Ludlow Street, Caerphilly at around 12.30am on Tuesday, December 26.

Four people – three men and a woman – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“Two women, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from the Caerphilly area, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two 22-year-old men, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

“They remain in police custody at this time.”

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.”

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300437242.