The Met Office has already issued yellow weather warnings for most parts of the UK, due to Storm Gerrit, with many already in place.

The storm is set to impact most of the UK and the weather warnings issued by the Met Office highlight the possibility for transport disruption, power cuts, flooding and danger to life in some parts.

We have named #StormGerrit which is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Wednesday #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/77YHEDaZz2 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2023

The weather warnings for Strom Gerrit will be in place until late Wednesday, with some lasting until the early hours of Thursday (December 28) morning.

You can see all the yellow weather warnings in place across the UK on the Met Office website here.

What to expect from Storm Gerrit

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Winds across southern coastal areas of England will be strong, possibly peaking around 70 mph on exposed coastlines, but more widely around 50-60 mph within the warning area.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

"Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas: only briefly for a few upland routes across the Pennines and southern Scotland overnight and early on Wednesday, but more widely to the north of the Central Lowlands later in the day.

"Here around 10 to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions.

"At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

It has been a very wet and windy morning for many as #StormGerrit sweeps across the country ⚠️



Take a look at the latest radar below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CMqzeWDYmK — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2023

Storm Gerrit will transition gradually to the northeast late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Further unsettled weather is likely later in the week, with strong winds, rain and some upland snow.

The yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Storm Gerrit warn of the potential for:

Flooding, which could cause damage to some buildings

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Power cuts and disruptions to other services - including mobile phone coverage

Travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers,

Delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Network Rail Scotland warned passengers speed restrictions would be in place on Wednesday (December 27) and to check for cancellations.

ScotRail customer operations director Phil Campbell said: “Unfortunately, we expect disruption to our services due to the adverse weather, and customers can expect some changes to their journeys.

“We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible, but customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual, and there could be some cancellations. ”

To keep up to date on the latest weather warnings associated with Storm Gerrit visit the Met Office website.