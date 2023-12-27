Live Live: Crash on A4232 leading to M4 Emergency Vale Of Glamorgan By Harry Jamshidian Share Crash between car and lorry (Update 11.15am) One person conveyed to hospital (Update 11.15am) Crash on A4232 One lane reportedly closed Queueing traffic round M4 Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here