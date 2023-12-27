Live

Live: Crash on A4232 leading to M4

Emergency
Vale Of Glamorgan
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Crash between car and lorry (Update 11.15am)
  • One person conveyed to hospital (Update 11.15am)
  • Crash on A4232
  • One lane reportedly closed
  • Queueing traffic round M4

