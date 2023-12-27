If you are still undecided about what to do this New Year's Eve (NYE) the experts at EnjoyTravel.com have come up with its top 20 best places in the UK to spend NYE 2023 to help.

The experts at EnjoyTravel.com said: "We always look forward to welcoming a new year, especially when the previous one hasn’t lived up to our expectations.

"There are some places in the UK that truly take their New Year’s Eve celebrations to the ultimate next level, through dazzling fireworks displays that light up the sky, to street parties and festivals that welcome people of all ages."

How will you be celebrating the start of 2024? (Image: Getty Images/simonapilolla)

Edinburgh in Scotland took the top spot as the best place to spend NYE 2023, followed by London and Manchester.

Cardiff was the best place in Wales to spend NYE this year according to the travel experts, and was one of two south Wales cities to make the list.

Top 20 best places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023

The best places in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023, according to EnjoyTravel.com, are:

Edinburgh London Manchester Birmingham St Ives, Cornwall Cardiff Leeds Glasgow Brighton Liverpool Aberdeen Sheffield Swansea Derry Bristol Belfast Inverness Fishguard Portsmouth Lake District

You can see the full list here.

South Wales cities among the best places to spend New Year's Eve 2023

Cardiff

Cardiff was ranked the sixth best place in the UK to spend New Year's Eve 2023 by EnjoyTravel.com.

The travel experts said the Welsh Capital was the best spot for families, couple and friends with plenty to see an do from the NYE fireworks display to Cardiff's Winter Wonderland.

EnjoyTravel.com said: "Start your New Year with a bang in the Welsh capital, with firework displays, New Year’s Eve parties and Cardiff’s famous Winter Wonderland attraction, complete with an ice rink, fun fair and food and drink available.

"Live the VIP life at private gala balls or black tie events, enjoy your favourite tipple at a bar on Cardiff Bay, or dance the night away at a New Year’s Eve rave or party."

See what events are coming up in your local area - whether it be for NYE or in 2024. (Image: Newsquest)

Swansea

Swansea also featured on EnjoyTravel.com's top 20 Best Places to Spend NYE in the UK 2023 list.

The south Wales city is said to be best for friends and if you are looking for a "Fun-Filled Night Out".

Swansea is among the top 20 places to visit this New Year's Eve. (Image: Getty Images/leighcol)

EnjoyTravel.com said: "Head for bottomless brunch on New Year's Eve, attend a 1920s-themed jazz or swing party, dance the night away at one of the many clubs or bars or simply enjoy a drink at a pub with friends and cheers as the clock strikes midnight.

"Why not head down to the Waterfront Winterland Fair and enjoy some rides or go ice skating?

"There’s lots to do on New Year’s Eve in Wales’ second-largest city."

If you are looking to travel a little further afield, the coastal town of Fishguard in Pembrokeshire also made the top 20 and could be worth a visit this NYE.