Planners had given the go-ahead for a 12 metre long, 10 metre wide barn that would be 3.7 metre to its ridge to house three stables, a secure tack room as well as a hay/feed store and wash bay at Lydart Barn, Monmouth Road in Lydart, Mitchel Troy.

But it has now been agreed the barn can be reduced in size to 9.6m long and wide while keeping the same height to its ridge.

The changes, which are due to building cost savings, have been approved by Monmouthshire council planners who say they have no different impact to the plans originally approved.