A WOMAN harassed a man after she bombarded him with phone calls.
Lisa Jones, 43, from Pontypool called her victim 416 times and left 120 “unwanted” voicemails, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.
The defendant pleaded guilty to harassment between May 23 and June 17.
Jones, of Festival Crescent, New Inn was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Jones was also fined £92.
