The 51-year-old man, from the Cardiff area, was on his push bike when he was involved in a crash on the A48 between Newport and Marshfield.

A woman, 74, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed the victim died in hospital.

They said: “We’re appealing for information to a fatal road traffic collision that happened on the A48 at about 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 26.

“It happened between Newport and Marshfield, near the junction with Pound Hill, and involved a car and a push-bike.

“The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, from the Cardiff area was taken to hospital for treatment where he later died.

“The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 74-year-old woman, from the Cardiff area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody being questioned.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting 2300437830, or you can DM us.”