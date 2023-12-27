Danielle Evans, 40, from Gorseinon, Swansea, was found after a fire at Treforest Industrial Estate on Wednesday, December 13.

Her business, Celtic Food Laboratories, was based on the site since 2009 and specialised in the microbial testing of food.

She was believed to be finishing work when the explosion happened.

Her family said: “Dan was a whirlwind of a woman. She leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts, which will never be replaced.

“She was an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul.

“She started her own successful laboratory business – Celtic Food Labs – and poured her heart and soul into it, but the most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends.

“She was a fiercely loyal and loving wife. The best friend anyone could hope for. She met strangers and friends with the same positive, infectious and loving energy. She pulled you into her orbit like nobody you will ever meet or will again. A magnet that pulled us all together.

“Her passions were science, camping, partying with friends and quality time with her beloved family. She was an amazing aunty and cherished every second with her nieces.”

Today, Wednesday, December 27, the coroner’s court in Pontypridd heard that a pathologist had given Mrs Evans’ provisional cause of death as traumatic asphyxia.

Senior Coroner Graeme Hughes said the police investigation into the cause of the explosion was ongoing.

He said he hoped for an update on Mrs Evans’ death by the end of March.

He offered his condolences to her family and adjourned the inquest to a date to be decided once the police provide an update.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts remain with Danielle’s family, friends and work colleagues at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies.

“The patience and understanding of the businesses in Treforest Industrial Estate and local residents is very much appreciated whilst this work remains ongoing.”