Susan Philpot had applied for planning permission for a wooden fence to mark the driveway between her property at 1 Clos Melin Coed in Little Mill, near Pontypool, and the neighbouring property.

But a householder living opposite objected and said a fence would further complicate road safety on the small cul-de-sac as they said visitors “often” park on the pavement despite each home having a driveway with space for two vehicles.

Following concerns from Monmouthshire council’s highways department that visibility could be affected it was agreed the fence would be reduced to one metre tall and it will be 11 inches back from the pavement.

However the neighbour maintained their road safety objections and claimed a fence would be at odds with the appearance of the area. The also questioned why it is necessary and stated: “I can think of many other ways a boundary between two driveways can be marked without such extensive, obstructive and unnecessary works.”

Planners however said there were no highway safety objection and the fence would be in keeping with other fences in the area that are already visible but will require plans for the treatment of the fence are submitted to the council before it is put up.

Planning permission was required as “permitted development rights” – which set out works that can be carried out without planning permission – were removed as a condition of the planning permission for the residential development.