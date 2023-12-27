A ROAD near Tredegar was closed for around three hours this morning following a single-vehicle crash.
Mountain Road, Cefn Golau, was closed at around 8.45am today, Wednesday, December 27.
It re-opened at around 11.50am.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Mountain Road, Cefn Golau, near Tredegar, at around 8.45am on Wednesday, December 27.
"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved one car.
"No injuries were reported, and the road has now reopened after it was closed to allow for vehicle recovery."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was not called to the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here