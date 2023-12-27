Mountain Road, Cefn Golau, was closed at around 8.45am today, Wednesday, December 27.

It re-opened at around 11.50am.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Mountain Road, Cefn Golau, near Tredegar, at around 8.45am on Wednesday, December 27.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved one car.

"No injuries were reported, and the road has now reopened after it was closed to allow for vehicle recovery."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was not called to the scene.