A WOMAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with domestic violence offences against a man.

Ellinor Deverill-Smith, 36, from Pontypool is accused of controlling/coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The prosecution claims the alleged incidents took place against her husband between April 1, 2019 and August 3 this year.

Deverill-Smith, of St Augustine Road, Griffithstown, is due to appear before the crown court in the new year on January 17.

She was granted conditional bail.