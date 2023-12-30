We look at their cases.

Jordan Williams

Thug Jordan Williams nearly killed his friend in an horrific assault, Newport Crown Court heard.

He left his friend unconscious in the road at a roundabout after punching, kicking and stamping on his head.

Williams also humiliated the man by pulling his trousers and pants down to leave him naked from the waist down.

The 27-year-old from Tredegar was jailed for five years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Johnathan Davies

A man tried to gouge his girlfriend’s eyes during a disturbing drink and drug-fuelled attack at his home.

Johnathan Davies punched and kicked the woman who managed to escape by running away from him in her pyjamas and slippers to call for help.

The defendant, 38, from Blackwood was locked up for two years and six months after a jury found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial.

Adam O'Reilly

A drug dealer reached a top speed of 120mph escaping from the police before he crashed into a school.

Adam O’Reilly put his foot to the floor in his Vauxhall Corsa during a high-speed chase on the A468 in Caerphilly.

The 21-year-old dropped a carrier bag full of drugs as he fled from the vehicle and was later arrested after officers identified him from doorbell camera footage.

O’Reilly from Caerphilly was sent to prison for three years after he admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of ketamine with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

Corey Walker

A notorious criminal is back behind bars after he went on the run from the police following an escape from hospital.

Corey Walker, 31, from Newport made a run for it from Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital after being taken there following his arrest on suspicion of dealing drugs.

Gwent Police issued a wanted man appeal and he was a fugitive for more than a week before he was caught.

Walker, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone had been released from prison on licence after being jailed for six and a half years at Swansea Crown Court in November 2018.

He was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and escape from lawful custody.

Daniel Fisher

A man pointed a gun at armed police and threatened to shoot them while drinking from a can of Stella Artois lager.

Firearms officers were sent to Ebbw Vale after receiving reports Daniel Fisher was brandishing the weapon in the town centre on a busy Saturday evening.

He’d downed four pints of Stella at the Wetherspoons pub before going home to get a “very realistic” imitation gun and carrying on drinking the strong lager from a can.

Fisher, 38, from Ebbw Vale was jailed for 20 months after he admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Kai Jones

A burglar jailed for stealing high value clothes has just inherited £170,000.

Newport Crown Court heard how the recently affluent Kai Jones, 47, used power tools to break into Ystrad Headshop on Ystrad Mynach’s Penallta Road.

Detectives identified him after the raid was captured on CCTV.

Jones, of Derwen Close, Ystrad Mynach, was jailed for 30 weeks after pleading guilty to burglary.