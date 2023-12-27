Gwent police officers came to the scene with paramedics in Ashvale, Tredegar, after being informed of the crash around 11.10pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Two cars were involved in the crash, a Ford Focus and a parked Ford Transit van.

The police have said a 55-year-old man was "released under investigation as enquiries continue".

The Ford Focus can be seen in the following picture with major damage in the crash.

Ford Focus crumpled amid crash in Tredegar (Image: UGC)

When asked about injuries, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said "no fatalities or casualties; the driver did have a minor facial injury, but it did not require hospital treatment".

Gwent Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send a direct message to us on social media, quoting log reference 2300438067.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details".