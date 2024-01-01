Office for National Statistics figures show there were 23 drug poisoning deaths in Newport in 2022 – up from 13 the year before – as well as 32 in Caerphilly County Borough – compared with 17 the previous year. In Monmouthshire the number doubled from four to eight. In all three cases this was the highest number on record.

Figures also increased in Torfaen, where the number rose from four to eight, and in Blaenau Gwent, where it rose from five to seven.

It comes as drug deaths in England and Wales hit a record high, with health and social care provider Turning Point calling for further investment in addiction services.

The figures cover drug abuse and dependence, fatal accidents, suicides and complications involving controlled and non-controlled drugs, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Across England and Wales, there were 4,907 drug-related deaths in 2022 – the highest level since records began in 1993.

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at Turning Point, said the high level of deaths is a tragedy.

She added: "Drug related deaths are preventable, and the right treatment and support for anyone at risk, in any community, remains the key protective factor."

She said UK Government investment has allowed the addiction sector to increase treatment places and grow the workforce, but added it will take time before world class drug and alcohol treatment services are built.

"If the Government continues to invest in building up skills and capacity in the sector, we can turn the tide," she added.

Of the total drug-related deaths last year, 3,127 deaths were due to misuse, meaning they involved illegal drugs, or were a result of drug abuse or dependence.

Misuse accounted for 13 of the deaths registered in Newport, 14 in Caerphilly, three in both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, and two in Monmouthshire.

Some 2,261 (46 per cent) deaths last year involved an opiate, such as heroin or morphine, while 857 deaths involved cocaine, with the number rising for the 11th consecutive year.

Lee Fernandes, from the UK Addiction Treatment Group, said the figures show people who have been addicted to drugs for many years are now also experimenting with taking other substances which can make a user "increasingly susceptible to a fatal overdose".

He said such deaths are "unnecessary" and could be prevented with the right kind of help, empathy and professional support.

However, Caerphilly is the only area of Gwent where the age standardised mortality rate – which accounts for age and population size – is above the average for Wales for the period between 2020 and 2020, which is 10 deaths per 100,000 people. In Caerphilly this figure is 11.

In Newport the rate is 8.9 per 100,000 people, followed by Blaenau Gwent at 8.3, Monmouthshire at seven, and 5.4 in Monmouthshire.