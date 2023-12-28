ONE high street bookseller turned into a crime scene yesterday as forensics officers investigated the shop-floor.
The WHSmith store on Commercial Street, Newport, was closed for several hours after a break-in on Wednesday, December 27.
Gwent Police received a call at around 8.45am.
A spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has been taken.
The retailer, which has shops in railway stations, airports and hospitals as well as high streets, employs more than 14,000 people according to its latest annual report.
Having moved to a “computerised” warehouse in the late 1960s, the company devised the numbering system now known as ISBN and used in more than 150 countries worldwide.
Ever the innovators, WHS raised eyebrows this week after removing the “Smith” from its shopfront branding, drawing comparisons with the initialised logo of the NHS.
Neither store in Newport – neither Newport Railway Station nor Commercial Street – is yet to receive the rebrand.
The Commercial Street store is usually open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
This morning, however, employees had to apologise to would-be customers with a paper sign in the door that read: “Sorry – Unable to open due to unforseen [sic] circumstances”.
The store reopened at around 2pm.
Gwent Police have asked anyone with information to call on 101, quoting 2300438328, or send a direct message via social media.
WHSmith has been approached for comment.
