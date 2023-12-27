Live

Police attend crash on Chepstow Road, Newport

By Sam Portillo

  • Police are dealing with a road traffic collision on Chepstow Road in Newport.
  • The incident involved one car and two stationary cars.
  • Officers have asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
  • No injuries have been reported.

