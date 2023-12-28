Gwent Police are investigating a crash in which a driver crashed into two other cars and caused damages.

A man, 30, was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving his car while under the influence of drugs and driving dangerously on Mill Street and Castle Street in Caerleon.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Two cars were damaged by the one car (pictured)".

Car flipped upside down as man, 30, makes a narrow escape (Image: Bruce Beckett)

The pictured car was seen flipped upside down and one source told The Argus that "the one who got out was one lucky man".

Gwent Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a car "without third party insurance".

Police presence at the scene of the crime in Caerleon (Image: Bruce Beckett)

Gwent Police said: "There was a passenger in one of the damaged cars but no one suffered injuries".

Police are still investigating the crash but the man in question "has been released under investigation".