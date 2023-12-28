A MAN has been arrested after a car flipped over and hit two other vehicles in a 'nasty' Boxing Day crash
Gwent Police are investigating a crash in which a driver crashed into two other cars and caused damages.
A man, 30, was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving his car while under the influence of drugs and driving dangerously on Mill Street and Castle Street in Caerleon.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Two cars were damaged by the one car (pictured)".
The pictured car was seen flipped upside down and one source told The Argus that "the one who got out was one lucky man".
Gwent Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a car "without third party insurance".
Gwent Police said: "There was a passenger in one of the damaged cars but no one suffered injuries".
Police are still investigating the crash but the man in question "has been released under investigation".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article