JOANNE PUGH, 52, of St Basils Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on June 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

THOMAS ROBERT MORRIS, 33, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 19.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEE RICHARDS, 43, of Heath Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 16 months and must pay £1,205 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Blackwood bus station on December 4.

JACQUELINE NATTRESS, 49, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £165 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on the Maesglas East roundabout on June 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZARA ESTELLE WILLIAMS, 25, of Ifton Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on June 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT JAMES PALMER, 43, Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £161 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on June 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PBS SOUTH WALES LTD, Maesglas Grove, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

PATHUM VISAL UDUWAKA DE SILVA, 30, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Rockhill Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAN PACAJ, 23, of Marlborough Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months and must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

TREVOR VAUGHAN, 72, of Melbourne Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way on June 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.