The Met Office issued a yellow warning about Storm Gerrit, warning travellers that gusts will reach almost 60mph. This led to the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions between J1 Aust and J2 Chepstow, meaning traffic was redirected to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue service (SWFRS) advised road users to plan their journey well, leave plenty of time, check their windscreen wipers regularly for damage and don't drive through fast-moving water (e.g. at a flooded bridge approach) as your car could be swept away.

M48 Severn Bridge closure led to traffic congestion on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Image: Mariana Molina)

Two incidents were reported on the M4 Eastbound, with police presence and multiple ambulances at the site of the crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge. Lane 3 going Westbound was blocked due to a crash and Lane 1 / 3 going Eastbound was blocked due to a crash.

Mariana Molina, a driver from the South Wales area, told The Argus it took her "over 50 min to cross from Newport to Bristol and it was completely closed on the opposite way".

Police and emergency services presence at the site of the crash on the M4 going towards Bristol (Image: Mariana Molina)

Sixteen rail services were affected on Wednesday, December 27, including seven cancellations to services travelling to or through South Wales. This included several services from Newport South Wales due to rain on railway lines.

Inbound X30 bus services were also affected, coming off the M4 at Tredegar Park and driving down Cardiff Road to get to the Friars Walk bus station.

The Met Office said power cuts and loss of services could affect homes and businesses because of flooding and high winds.

Met Office yellow warning for South Wales (Image: Met Office)

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) advised those affected by damage caused by the storm to contact their insurance companies as soon as possible.

ABI spokesperson Malcolm Tarling said: “Storm Gerrit could be a nasty, expensive and inconvenient experience for some, and the priority for insurers will be to help affected homeowners, businesses and drivers recover as soon as possible”.

Although a yellow warning was issued, the 2023 Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse went ahead.