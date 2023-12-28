Live

Live Severn Crossing M48 closed with Storm Garrit

Transport
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Severn Crossing closed due to high winds
  • Storm Garrit batters South Wales
  • Multiple road closures in place
  • Road closure in Deri and on the A469 outside of Cardiff
  • M4 currently clear
  • Check the rails before you travel

