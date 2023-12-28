- Severn Crossing reopens (Update 9.30am)
- Severn Crossing closed due to high winds
- Storm Gerrit batters South Wales
- Multiple road closures in place
- Road closure in Deri and on the A469 outside of Cardiff
- M4 currently clear
- Check the rails before you travel
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here