ASHLEY DOMINIC BARTON, 33, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS JOHN BOURNE, 43, of Mulcaster Avenue, Newport must pay £125 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROSS MAYERS, 24, of Belle Vue Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR, Newport on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA MARIE SHEPPARD, 50, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEMMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 37, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE DAVIES BALL, 28, of Heol Teifi, Caldicot must pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the B4245 Newport Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone on May 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL EVANS, 53, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £189 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN JONES, 28, of Cromwell Road, Risca must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on June 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.