SIAN BRIDGE, 38, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN PHILIP CAIRNS, 29, of Willow Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW LEE MUSCOTT, 51, of Commin Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road on June 12.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

EMMA LARCOMBE, 40, of Garw Wood Drive, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool on June 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEWI OWEN DAVIES, 44, of Clos Bronwydd, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMILY RACHEL HALLIDAY, 29, of Rushey Meadow, Rockfield, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE RICHARD HARRIS, 37, of Miskin Court, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEORGE EHORO, 64, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.