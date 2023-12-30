Described as their first ‘community pub', The Discovery in Lakeside, Cardiff, is now run by Croeso Pubs.

The South Wales pub chain already runs six venues including The Philharmonic and Brewhouse in the Welsh capital.

The pub, formerly run by Knife and Fork Food Ltd, will undergo a "major" refurbishment in January and will be run by the team behind The Philharmonic, Brewhouse, Retro, Blue Bell, Daffodil, and The Dock in Cardiff Bay.

Craig Davies, director of Croeso Pubs, said it’s an exciting acquisition.

“When we heard the lease was up for sale in June we didn’t hesitate," said Mr Davies.

"It’s always been a popular gastropub for the locals and we look forward to welcoming visitors to sample some of the best locally-sourced food and drink.

“The Discovery will be opening seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will also show live sport.

"We can’t wait to welcome former regulars and new customers through the doors.”

The pub is now run by Croeso Pubs Ltd (Image: Supplied)

£400,000 will be pumped into a refurb (Image: Supplied)

Croeso Pubs Ltd has a strong track history in breathing new life into venues.

It took over the lease for The Philharmonic and reopened it in 2017 after a £1 million refurbishment and turned it into one of Cardiff’s most popular nightspots.

Croeso also took over former Brains pub 33 Windsor Place in December 2022 and reopened it as Daffodil, a food-led venue, that has gone from strength to strength, and whose Sunday roasts regularly sell out.

In January 2023, Croeso also added former Marston’s Brains pub The Dock in Cardiff Bay to its portfolio and in March, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of Cardiff sport and live music venue, Brewhouse.

Fellow Croeso director Simon Little said the company is enjoying huge success.

“We are enjoying huge success at our establishments in central Cardiff and Cardiff Bay," said Mr Little.

"The Discovery has huge potential to be a bustling community pub and it’s fantastic to add it to the Croeso pubs family.”