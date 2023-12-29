Christopher Athay, 37, from Cwmbran committed the offences during a domestic violence incident that took place in April.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The argument escalated and the defendant threw an ice cream bowl at his partner and then a food bin at her mother before he walked out of the house.”

Athay, of Marloes Path, Greenmeadow pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month after he admitted a later assault in August against his now ex-girlfriend.

Lynda Rhead, representing him, said her client had been due to be sentenced for the offences from April with that matter.

But they were sent back by a judge to be dealt with by magistrates.

Athay had no previous convictions before the first set of offences.

His lawyer added: “This has been a truly salutary lesson for him.”

Athay was conditionally discharged for 18 months and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.