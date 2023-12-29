A MAN threw a food bin at his mother-in-law after he hurled an ice cream bowl at his girlfriend.
Christopher Athay, 37, from Cwmbran committed the offences during a domestic violence incident that took place in April.
Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The argument escalated and the defendant threw an ice cream bowl at his partner and then a food bin at her mother before he walked out of the house.”
Athay, of Marloes Path, Greenmeadow pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.
The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month after he admitted a later assault in August against his now ex-girlfriend.
MORE NEWS: Woman harassed man by bombarding him with phone calls
Lynda Rhead, representing him, said her client had been due to be sentenced for the offences from April with that matter.
But they were sent back by a judge to be dealt with by magistrates.
Athay had no previous convictions before the first set of offences.
His lawyer added: “This has been a truly salutary lesson for him.”
Athay was conditionally discharged for 18 months and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article