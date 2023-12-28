A MAN has been cleared by a jury of assaulting his former next-door neighbour.
Christopher Reed, 57, from Blaina was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Jeffrey Morris.
The prosecution had claimed the defendant attacked the complainant on February 5, 2022.
Mr Reed, of Glan Ebbw, was acquitted following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
