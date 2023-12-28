THERE are flood warnings currently in place for a number of South Wales rivers.
Natural Resources Wales has four flood alerts currently active including on the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, and the Usk and Wye in Powys.
NRW say river levels have responded to recent rainfall, with levels above normal.
Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.
The rain continues to be relentless with Storm Gerrit, and it looks as though the wet weather is not going to let up anytime soon.
Heavy showers are affecting many areas this morning, with a particularly intense band of showers and thunderstorms currently in Cardigan Bay, moving into west Wales— Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2023
⚡ Expect some strong and gusty winds, localised flooding and some lightning here during the next few hours pic.twitter.com/eFlbtuX6KQ
Sunny spells and blustery showers for most this afternoon, these banding together to give longer periods of heavy and squally rain in places— Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2023
Possible thunder, mainly in the west, with some hill snow in Scotland
Windy with gales in places, although not as windy as yesterday pic.twitter.com/lGbNeOoLiq
Another low pressure system is set to move in for New Year's weekend, bringing with it more wind and rain.
