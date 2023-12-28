THERE are flood warnings currently in place for a number of South Wales rivers.

Natural Resources Wales has four flood alerts currently active including on the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, and the Usk and Wye in Powys.

NRW say river levels have responded to recent rainfall, with levels above normal.

Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

The rain continues to be relentless with Storm Gerrit, and it looks as though the wet weather is not going to let up anytime soon.

Another low pressure system is set to move in for New Year's weekend, bringing with it more wind and rain.