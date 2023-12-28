Natural Resources Wales has four flood alerts currently active including on the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire, and the Usk and Wye in Powys.

NRW say river levels have responded to recent rainfall, with levels above normal.

Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.

Flood warning River Usk, Monmouthshire and Newport (Image: NRW)

Flood warning, River Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire (Image: NRW)

Flood warning: River Usk in Powys (Image: NRW)

The rain continues to be relentless with Storm Gerrit, and it looks as though the wet weather is not going to let up anytime soon.

Heavy showers are affecting many areas this morning, with a particularly intense band of showers and thunderstorms currently in Cardigan Bay, moving into west Wales



⚡ Expect some strong and gusty winds, localised flooding and some lightning here during the next few hours pic.twitter.com/eFlbtuX6KQ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2023

Sunny spells and blustery showers for most this afternoon, these banding together to give longer periods of heavy and squally rain in places



Possible thunder, mainly in the west, with some hill snow in Scotland



Windy with gales in places, although not as windy as yesterday pic.twitter.com/lGbNeOoLiq — Met Office (@metoffice) December 28, 2023

Another low pressure system is set to move in for New Year's weekend, bringing with it more wind and rain.