Newport City Council will be going door-to-door to collect real Christmas trees for free, for four days in January.

More than 1,100 households have already signed up for collection - which must be booked by Tuesday, January 2.

A council spokesperson said residents must “book a slot, remove all decorations and any stand or pot then leave your tree in your usual collection spot by 6am on your collection day”.

Each tree that’s collected will be “chipped and composted at the in-house composting facility,” said Newport City Council.

Collections of the trees will take place between Monday, January 8, to Friday, January 12.

Trees can also be be taken to the household waste recycling centre on Docks Way.

To book the Christmas tree collection, visit the Newport City Council portal at https://services.newport.gov.uk/publicaccesslive/selfservice/citizenportal/login.htm

Christmas trees made of plastic are not eligible for the collection scheme.