Jack Burnell, 18 died by suicide days after taking part in The Queen's state funeral on Monday, September 11.

His dad Dan along with his uncle and cousin and 10 other regulars of The Star Inn, Wick, ran the Cardiff Half Marathon in his memory on October 1.

Jack Burnell

Mr Burnell said: “I am overwhelmed by the amount we raised as a small group of friends. It’s amazing how people got together to help us get our final amount.

“As for my running buddies, I am truly thankful because not only did they do it do it for my son Jack but without realising they all helped me through the toughest time of my life.

Dan Burnell raising money for mind in memory of his son Jack. "I want to thank every single person involved, amazing friends and an amazing community."

The group of mixed ages and genders came together to support Mr Burnell in the wake of his son’s death while raising vital funds for mental health charity Mind.

The money raised will be used to fund mental health projects for those who need support in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Caroline Chapman, chief executive of Mind in the Vale of Glamorgan said: “Your generous support for Mind in the Vale of Glamorgan speaks volumes about the compassion within our community, thank you Gareth and Emily from the Star Inn in Wick.

“Your wonderful donation will make a lasting impact, and we are extremely grateful for your kindness.”

Runners and supporters at Wick's party on the pitch: Dan Burnell (L) Gareth Davies second left and Emily Francis (C). Most of the group were first-time runners who began training in February and completed the half-marathon on Sunday, October 1 in just over three hours.

The wider community of Wick and Bridgend backed the fundraising efforts in Jack's memory with the total raised at The Star Inn on Saturday, December 2.

Emily Francis, landlady of the Star Inn Wick, said: “I have been at the Star for 11 years and over that time I have had many moments where I have been grateful to be a part of such a close-knit community.

“I am so proud to be a part of this, the support has been completely overwhelming they say that the village pub is at the heart of the community.

"We found out just how big our village’s heart is as our locals and villagers have come together for one of their own.”

Dan Burnell (L) with Gareth Davies (R) with runners at the start of the Cardiff Half Marathon. An auction night and casino night were also held at the pub and fundraising took place at Wick's Party on the Pitch.

Gareth Davies, who initiated the idea and led the training for the group, also ran 27 miles from Penarth Pier to the Party on the Pitch in Wick helping to bolster the total raised.

He added: “When I started this whole thing off it was just to show support for Dan and his family to show we cared, and it just snowballed from there.

“I've been blown away by the generosity and help from the community of Wick and the efforts of the runners themselves. I couldn't be prouder of both.”