A multi-emergency response was raised round Lavernock Point and Sully Island.

The person in question fell out of their boat and couldn’t get back in.

They were in the water for almost an hour, with RNLI crew members having to calculate rate of drift from the last point seen, to find the person.

After being located, a helicopter landed on Jackson’s Bay to provide medical assistance along with an ambulance team.

A member of Barry Dock RNLI said on the incident: “A dramatic search and rescue took place on Boxing Day morning, involving volunteer crew from Barry Dock RNLI, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency rescue helicopter, RNLI Penarth Lifeboat Station, HM Coastguard - Penarth and members of the public.

“A person had fallen off their rowing craft off Lavernock Point near the Rannie Buoy, and unfortunately couldn't get back in.

“After the pagers were sounded, Barry Dock RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat, heading to the location where the casualty was last seen, with the crew having calculated the rate of drift and had prepared a search pattern to carry out.

“It was a minimum of 45 minutes since the casualty had entered the water and they were in urgent need of help.

“Barry Dock RNLI crew spotted the casualty approximately one mile south of Sully Island.

The person in question fell out their boat and was lost at sea for almost one hour (Image: Barry Dock RNLI)

A helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Jackson's Bay beach (Image: Barry Dock RNLI)

The incident happened round Lavernock Point and Sully Island in the Vale of Glamorgan (Image: Google Maps)

“They were recovered to the lifeboat and given much needed casualty care by the crew.

“Returning to Barry Dock Lifeboat Station, further medical care was given by the crew.

“The coastguard helicopter was landed on Jackson's bay to enable the paramedic on board to give medical assistance while awaiting an ambulance.

“Although extremely poorly when rescued, the casualty has made a good recovery.

“Training and working as a coordinated team throughout the year, prepares all crew for situations like this. One Crew, one team.”