Penallt Tennis Club at Pelham Hall, Moorcroft Road in Penallt, south of Monmouth, was given permission in 2010 to raise its floodlights from five metres to 6.7m high to meet minimum playing standards set by national governing body the Lawn Tennis Association.

The change from halogen to LED bulbs is described as “minor” but required Monmouthshire County Council’s permission as an amendment to the planning permission and no other changes, including to the hight of the light poles, are proposed.

A report by planning officer Helen Etherington said the new lights will produce 14 luminaires which will be less than the previous level of 18 which she should result in “less light pollution”.

She noted: “The change in the type of lights will use less power and produce less light so will not adversely affect any neighbours.”