Alison Moczarsk has been given planning permission for a single-storey extension at the rear of her home at Glan Gavenny, described as a “relatively new housing estate” in Abergavenny, as well as a double-storey side extension.

Monmouthshire council’s planning department said the “green roof” on the outbuilding which will be used as a “garden room” in the rear of the garden would provide an “appropriate ecology enhancement” and meet its policy that new developments provide a net gain for biodiversity.

The 2.5-metre high outbuilding will be from a charred timber material which will match the single-storey extension, while the double-storey side extension will be finished in materials to match the existing house.

The home is within the river Usk phosphorus sensitive catchment area but no likely significant effect on the river is anticipated and is unlikely to “be a source of additional phosphorus”.