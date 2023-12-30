Oscar Hartland, who played the baby of Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Cordon) in the hit TV series, was “back home” on December 22, for a charity event and meet and greet at Zio’s Gelateria on Paget Road.

Barry Island-based tour company NESFLIX organised the event led by Karyn "Kaz" Barrette, also known as “Knock Off Nessa”.

Along with the ice cream and pastries were the Grinch, Santa, and some helpful elves...

Neil the Baby joined in an event at Zio's Gelateria on Paget Road (Image: NESFLIX)

Neil the Baby, real name Oscar Hartland, met fans with the help of Gavin and Stacey tour NESFLIX (Image: NESFLIX)

To be fair to Neil the Baby, he knows where his “real” roots lie and has been spotted back in Barry a number of times including in September.

Oscar, 14, bumped into Ms Barrett during one of her Gavin and Stacey tours.

Bumping into him outside Gavin and Stacey’s house, Ms Barrett said Neil the Baby was still the sweetest.

“As we arrived on Trinity Hill I was telling the tour goers, ‘follow Oscar on TikTok and maybe he’ll give me a shout-out’,” said Ms Barrett at the time.

“Then we’re outside the house and I’m explaining a bit about the show and I look to my left and I’m like ‘oh my God! Is that Neil the Baby!?’

Neil the Baby was spotted by local Nessa impersonator Karyn Barrett in Barry back in September (Image: NESFLIX)

Hartman (right) with James Cordon in the hit series (Image: Gavin and Stacey)

“It was an absolute treat for me to meet him. He is just really lovely.”

From Caerphilly, Oscar recently competed in The Voice Kids.

He entered the show through his rock band Redwood City, which he is lead singer of.

NESFLIX Tours are due for a new season starting March 1 and continuing every Friday for 30 weeks, taking fans on a journey through the iconic venues featured in Gavin and Stacey.