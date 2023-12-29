Planning permission had been given to convert the building at Glascoed Fach Farm, Wern Lane in Glascoed, near Pontypool, to a “dependent relative annex” in 2007.

At that time there was a condition limiting its use as ancillary to the main house as there were concerns about residential impact on the main property as both are close together.

But Monmouthshire council’s planning department has now given approval for a change of use as the former dairy is no longer required for a dependent relative.

A separate parking and turning area is planned to the southern end of the building which will be divided from the farmyard by a gate and wall. The building already has a small amenity area which will be formalised with a patio and extended eastwards.

Only a set of double doors, serving a lounge, and small kitchen and bathroom windows overlook the existing house which is considered by the planning department to only result in a “limited loss in residential amenity”.