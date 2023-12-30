Andrew Byrne applied to Monmouthshire County Council for permission to remove the existing extension at his home in Beech Road, Monmouth to create a new kitchen on the ground floor.

He will also build a new first floor en-suite room above it with a veranda/balcony also built on the flat roof of the new kitchen.

The plans have been approved by the council and the home isn’t listed and neither is it in the Monmouth Conservation Area or the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The ground floor extension, which will also have a canopy, will come out 4.7 metres from the rear of the house and will be six metres wide and three metres high.