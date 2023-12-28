The vigil is to be held today (Thursday, December 28) and previous vigils have rallied local support.

Newport PSC Chair, Rebecca Vaughan, said the ceasefire is an urgent matter.

“Through demonstrations, weekly vigils, and the distribution of thousands of leaflets, we've witnessed substantial local support for our position.

Supporters of the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Bridge Street junction by HSBC and Natwest banks in Newport (Image: Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

“Our Save Gaza weekly vigils, now in their tenth week, have attracted many residents demonstrating solidarity with Gaza's civilians”.

The vigil starts at 5.30pm until 6.30pm at Gilligan’s Island opposite the Central Police Station on Cardiff Road.

On December 25, the NPSC sent out photos of the ‘Manger in the Rubble’ to depict scenes in Gaza.

According to the group, some Palestinian Christians cancelled Christmas last week, in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

'Manger in the Rubble to depict scenes in Gaza' (Image: Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

A spokesperson for the NPSC said “The cancellation of Christmas festivities in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, symbolises an act of solidarity from Christian Palestinians with the people of Gaza”.

Time: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Address: Gilligan’s Island, Newport, NP20 2PA