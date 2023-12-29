Planning permission for Oaklands, at Upper Tal Y Fan Farm, Mitchel Troy Road in Dingestow restricts its use to people employed in agriculture or forestry.

The condition dates back to a planning permission granted in April 1992 and the property has been owned by Joan Newman since 1970.

She has supplied Monmouthshire County Council with a statutory declaration confirming the occupiers from March 2011 to June 2023 were not employed in the relevant occupations, which has been supported by the remaining occupant.

Council planner Jo Draper said, in a report, this is also supported by council tax records – showing the male occupier as having been the only person registered at the address – and she said there has been no enforcement action taken against the breach of planning permission.

Ms Newman had to show the property has been in continuous use for more than 10 years and the council doesn’t have any evidence to contradict this and has therefore granted a lawful development certificate.

A similar application was also approved in 2008 in respect of couple who lived at the property from 1996 onwards.