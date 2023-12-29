The Gwent Health Guide, accessible through the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's (ABUHB) website, is designed to help residents find the right health and wellbeing services for themselves and family members.

The new tool was developed in response to local concerns about the challenges of knowing where to seek medical help from NHS services.

The health board hope it will alleviate some pressure from local services and improve patient experience.

A look at the Gwent Health Guide dashboard (Image: ABUHB)

The guide offers advice on where to go for a wide range of health and wellbeing concerns, from life-threatening illnesses and injuries to mental health difficulties and minor ailments.

The tool is accessible 24/7, available in English and Welsh, and able to be translated into more than 100 languages via the ReciteMe assistive toolbar.

Dr James Calvert, medical director at ABUHB, says the guide is a “user-friendly solution” to “empower” patients in Gwent.

“I would urge local people to use the new Gwent Health Guide to help themselves, family members, or neighbours when they are ill or injured,” he said.

“All our services are listed – from the Emergency Department to local community wellbeing services.

"Our online tool can be used to direct people to the right help in times of need, but I would also encourage people to familiarise themselves with how our services work – just in case they or a loved one are ever in need of them!”

ABUHB is working with councils in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, and other partner organisations throughout the region, to improve residents’ understanding of local services.

To access the Gwent Health Guide, visit www.abuhb.nhs.wales/hospitals/gwent-health-guide