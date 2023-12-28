The colour pays testament to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the Childline counsellors who have worked around the clock to help young people through the festive period.

On Friday, December 22, people across the country also took part in the NSPCC’s 5km fundraiser Walk for Children.

With schools closed, children have reduced contact with support networks over the festive season and many vulnerable young people face increased risks at home.

Last year, the Childline service delivered 5,501 counselling sessions during the 12 days of Christmas (December 24 to January 4), averaging around 450 per day.

More than 6 in 10 high-risk calls and web chats came after dark, the NSPCC has said.

Every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said she was pleased the council could show its support for the charity, staff and volunteers by light up the Civic Centre clock tower.