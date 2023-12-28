It follows five Welshmen who take part in a trial for a brand new drug in 1994 which will later become Viagra.

The drama which is a combination of real-life and fictional elements explores how the lives of the men were changed dramatically by taking part.

Speaking to the Radio Times executive producer Rachel Evans said: "This little-known story deserves to be shouted from the rooftops and Matthew Barry's deft writing has brought a human, hilarious slice of Swansea in the '90s to life."

Also speaking to the Radio Times Iwan Rheon said: "It read really well in the read-through. I don't think I've ever cried in a read-through before.

"It was just really astonishing to see each storyline for each of these men and everyone involved around them, their family lives, how poignant it was and how heartfelt it was. So I think I knew that it was going to come off with these fantastic actors."

BBC Men Up full cast

Iwan Rheon as Meurig Jenkins

Mark Lewis Jones as Eddie O'Connor

Steffan Rhodri as Colin White

Paul Rhys as Tommy Cadogan

Aneurin Barnard as Dr Dylan Pearce

Joanna Page as Moira Davies

Alexandra Roach as Ffion Jenkins

Katy Wix as Joanna Wootle

Huw Huckstep as Gruff Jenkins

Men Up! Critics Choice in The Times.



Dec 29 @ 9PM.



BBC One & iPlayer 💊 pic.twitter.com/ZWm7qCjSnM — Matthew Barry (@mjbarry101) December 24, 2023

Raphael Bishop as Llewellyn Jenkins

Dyfan Dwyfor as Leigh Bennett

Lisa Palfrey as Teresa Rigby

Alexandria Riley as Alys Powell

Philippa Cole as Ceri Howell

Nathan Sussex as Rhys Lancey

Vikash Bhai as Eshaan Mallick

When will BBC's Men Up be on TV?





The film will be available to watch between 9pm and 10.30pm on Friday, November 29 on BBC One.

After that, it will become available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.