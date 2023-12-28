The likes of Iwan Rheon, Mark Lewis Jones, Paul Rhys, Joanna Page, Steffan Rhodri and Aneurin Barnard are leading the cast of the BBC Viagra drama film Men Up.
It follows five Welshmen who take part in a trial for a brand new drug in 1994 which will later become Viagra.
The drama which is a combination of real-life and fictional elements explores how the lives of the men were changed dramatically by taking part.
Speaking to the Radio Times executive producer Rachel Evans said: "This little-known story deserves to be shouted from the rooftops and Matthew Barry's deft writing has brought a human, hilarious slice of Swansea in the '90s to life."
Also speaking to the Radio Times Iwan Rheon said: "It read really well in the read-through. I don't think I've ever cried in a read-through before.
"It was just really astonishing to see each storyline for each of these men and everyone involved around them, their family lives, how poignant it was and how heartfelt it was. So I think I knew that it was going to come off with these fantastic actors."
BBC Men Up full cast
- Iwan Rheon as Meurig Jenkins
- Mark Lewis Jones as Eddie O'Connor
- Steffan Rhodri as Colin White
- Paul Rhys as Tommy Cadogan
- Aneurin Barnard as Dr Dylan Pearce
- Joanna Page as Moira Davies
- Alexandra Roach as Ffion Jenkins
- Katy Wix as Joanna Wootle
- Huw Huckstep as Gruff Jenkins
- Raphael Bishop as Llewellyn Jenkins
- Dyfan Dwyfor as Leigh Bennett
- Lisa Palfrey as Teresa Rigby
- Alexandria Riley as Alys Powell
- Philippa Cole as Ceri Howell
- Nathan Sussex as Rhys Lancey
- Vikash Bhai as Eshaan Mallick
When will BBC's Men Up be on TV?
The film will be available to watch between 9pm and 10.30pm on Friday, November 29 on BBC One.
After that, it will become available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
