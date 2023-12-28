However, there is a certain part of Wales that welcome in the new year on a different date.

While nearly everyone in Wales still celebrates NYE on December 31 with the rest of the world there is another date on the Welsh calendar where certain locals believe the new year starts.

The date is in January and has a special name - Hen Galan.

Most of Wales celebrate New Year's Eve on December 31, but there is a small town in Pembrokeshire that celebrates it on January 13. (Image: Getty Images/Wirestock)

What is Hen Galan and when is it?

Hen Galen translates to Welsh New Year.

The story of Hen Galan dates back to 1752 when the Gregorian calendar was introduced replacing the previously used Julian calendar.

According to the Julian Calendar, NYE was celebrated on January 13.

Despite the change in calendars in 1752, a move which was approved by Pope Gregory XIII nearly 200 years earlier, the residents of Cwm Gwaun - a small town in the Gwaun Valley near Fishguard in Pembrokeshire - resisted the change and to this day still celebrate NYE on January 13.

How is the Welsh New Year celebrated?





There are a number of traditions that are used to celebrate Hen Galan.

Blwyddyn newydd dda!



No, we're not two weeks too late - the Welsh new year is traditionally celebrated on January 13th.



The Hen Galan tradition involves The Mari Lwyd, a mischievous horse with lights or baubles for eyes and a mane made colourful ribbons or holly and ivy. pic.twitter.com/h0Fu8On8SY — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) January 13, 2022

These include children going from door to door singing and being given 'Calennig’ in return: sweets or money, according to Visit Pembrokeshire.

The most frequently heard song, Visit Pembrokeshire says, goes:

"Blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi (A happy new year to you).

"Ac i bawb sydd yn y tŷ (And to everyone in the house).

"Dyma fy nymuniad i (This is my wish).

"Blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi (A happy new year to you)."

Another Welsh tradition used to celebrate the Welsh New Year is Mari Llwyd.

This sees locals parade a horse’s head around on a pole, decorated with ribbons and greenery.

A wooden effigy is used these days, but years and years ago residents would use actual horses skulls.