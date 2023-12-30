Colin Luce, 34, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, a Kawasaki Ninja bike, belonging to Robert Long in August 2022.

The vehicle had false plates when it was recovered.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant has a propensity for theft, burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.”

Luce was jailed for such offences in July.

James Campbell, representing the defendant, said: “The police recovered the bike on August 25, 2022 and it has taken them until today to bring the matter before the court.

“I am criticising the police because there’s no reason why it should have taken so long.”

His lawyer added: “The defendant has had significant issues with amphetamine.”

“He’s a vulnerable individual who can’t read or write.”

Luce, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was jailed for eight weeks.

The defendant has to pay the victim £425 in compensation as well as hand over a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.